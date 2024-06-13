Quebec 3D measurement firm InnovMetric lands $45M investment

To support the growth of Quebec City-based InnovMetric, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ-Québec have become shareholders of the company thanks to a $45-million investment.

InnovMetric specializes in the design of 3D measurement software, which is at the heart of verifying the compliance of manufactured parts to help ensure perfect assembly, reduce rejected parts and improve product time-to-market. The company has established an unwavering presence in 18 countries and has more than 650 employees and 23,000 clients.

“This announcement with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network allows us to join forces with a strong financial partner that will support us in our next phase of growth,” said Marc Soucy, president and co-founder of InnovMetric. “This growth will be driven by our digital transformation solutions for 3D measurement processes, which enable our clients to make better product lifecycle decisions, foster greater collaboration, and ultimately, increase profitability.”

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ says that Quebec City is now a world leader in software thanks to the expertise in 3D measurements developed by InnovMetric over the past 30 years. “We are proud to support the growth of this company, which counts the world’s largest manufacturers among its clients,” said Saloua Benkhouya, vice-president of Private Equity and Impact Investing at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. “The culture of innovation that is promoted by Marc Soucy and the entire InnovMetric team shines around the world.”