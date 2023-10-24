Replique to launch AM material database at Formnext 2023

German digital inventory firm, Replique, announced it will launch a comprehensive and open AM material database at Formnext 2023. The company says sifting through the technical specs of all the build materials available to find the optimal choice is currently a labor-intensive process. Its online material database, therefore, will provide an intuitive way to select the ideal materials for specific applications.

Populated by data from material manufacturers in Replique’s network, the database features various filtering options, including technical specifications, industry standards and application fields. It will also eventually offer access to reference cases and certificates, the company says.

“Through our daily engagement with material data, we have built a rich knowledge hub that we are now eager to share with the wider community,” said Replique CEO and co-founder, Dr. Henrike Wonneberger.. “The launch of our material database represents another significant step in our mission to drive the industrialization of additive manufacturing and provide comprehensive support to our customers at every stage of their journey.”

In addition to its own build material data, Replique says its database is an open resource that system printer manufacturers, service providers and other interested companies will be able to leverage and contribute to. As a result, the material data will be accessible via an API interface as well as the Replique platform directly. All data will be available behind a free password barrier for the convenience of all interested parties.

https://replique.io