Report: Cobots market to top US$9B by 2028

Growing cobot demand driven particularly by logistics in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

March 6, 2022   by DE staff


According to a report by Vancouver-based market analysis firm, Emergen Research, the cobots market is expected to exceed US$9 billion by 2027. The report says collaborative robots are finding tracking particularly in automotive manufacturing, electronics, food & beverage, plastics, healthcare and logistics industries due to their high precision and ability to reduce cost, time, and floor space when compared to traditional robots.

According the report, cobot market demand particularly driven in logistics industry due to the growing pace of e-commerce. In warehouses, cobots reduce the need for human workers to collect goods, reducing time and errors. In 2017, for example, DHL Supply Chain began a pilot test with the LocusBots cobots within the facility of a firm dealing in life sciences in Tennessee.

The full report, including challenges and roadblocks for the cobot industry, is available on the company’s website.
www.emergenresearch.com

