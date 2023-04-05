Design Engineering

Report: SCADA/HMI software market to grow to US$11B by 2033

Automation Machine Building

ABI Research analysis estimates segment growth driven by margin pressures, digital transformation.

According to analysis by market analysis firm, ABI Research, investment in SCADA/HMI software will reach US$11.3 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.2%, up from US$6.17 billion in 2023, as manufacturers face ongoing margin pressures and seek to drive digital transformation.

The firm’s analysis finds that a relatively few prominent vendors hold the majority of SCADA/HMI software market share. Emerson, Siemens and Mitsubishi Electric hold 17.3%, 12.1% and 11.6%, respectively. Other notable players include Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell. While there are pure-play software vendors, they have less market impact than those within the MES market.

Modularity and integration are the two main design elements being championed by SCADA/HMI vendors. Software is designed with open standards that allow for easy operability with manufacturer’s pre-existing production processes.

“These vendors are designing their solutions to meet both modular and holistic frameworks, designing end-to-end portfolios that can be deployed holistically or used to fill gaps in pre-existing systems,” said James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Technologies Research Analyst at ABI Research. “Siemens’ Xcelerator, GE Digital’s Proficy and Mitsubishi Electronics’ ICONICS suite are primary examples.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s Industrial Automation Software market data report, available on the company’s website.
www.abiresearch.com

