‘Rittal Advancing Women in Tech’ Scholarship 2021 open for applications

Following the recognition of two recipients last year, Rittal Canada announced that they will again be awarding two ‘Advancing Women in Tech’ 2021 scholarships to female Canadian undergraduates. The company’s program is part of Electro-Federation Canada’s annual Scholarship Program and will award $1,750 to each recipient, to help further their studies and careers in the electrical and associated industries

“At Rittal, we believe in diversity and inclusivity, and what better way to embody this philosophy than by encouraging young women to join the manufacturing and electrical industry,” said Rittal Systems Ltd., Canada President, Andre Bousette. “We hope that this ‘Advanced Women in Tech’ scholarship will encourage women to join our industry, and help them to pursue a career in this field.”

To qualify, applicants must be a Canadian citizen – or a legal permanent resident – and must be a current post-secondary undergraduate student, enrolled in a full-time appropriate field of study (eg. Electrical Engineering/Apprenticeship or Electrical/Electronic Technologist or Technician) at an accredited college or university program.

In addition, applicants must have competitive grades in their current program and be able to demonstrate leadership and involvement in their community. Any examples of unique projects showing expertise with industry-relevant software for solution design, would be a welcome addition to the application. The deadine for applications is May 31, 2021.

“The electrical industry faces an increasing need for talent with retirements combined with product/process innovation and modernization driving the need for specialized roles,” said John Jefkins, VP Member Engagement & Corporate Partnerships, Electro-Federation Canada. “The electrical industry offers strong career development opportunities, competitive salaries and benefits, plus aggressive careers paths in a sector with cutting-edge innovation.”

https://scholarship.electrofed.com