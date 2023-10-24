Rivelin to showcase Netshape Robots at Formnext 2023

Rivelin Robotics announced the company will display its Netshape Robots at Formnext 2023 (November 7 – 10) in Frankfurt, Germany. The UK-based company’s 8-axis (6+2) robots, and Netshape software, automates the post-processing steps of additive manufactured parts including support removal. The system also provides process data, reliability, consistency and traceability.

“Post processing metal AM parts, especially the complex ones, invariably involves a number of dirty, manual tasks to remove excess powder, remove the part from the base plate, or remove the intricate supports that complex geometries require, all before finishing the surface to the prescribed standard,”said Rivelin CEO, Robert Bush. “These tasks are necessarily performed by skilled workers but, as anyone working in this area knows, it’s just not pretty. Neither is it without risk and manual post processing leads to part-to-part quality inconsistencies.”

In addition to showing off the Netshape Robots’ automated finishing capabilities, the company will also be highlighting a new automated powder removal concept at Formnext. Developed in partnership with Solukon, the solution combines Netshape’s robot with the Solukon’s SFM-AT800-S, a depowdering system for metal laser melted parts. The system is designed to accommodate large metal parts (up to 600mm high) with complex internal channels and hard to access geometries.

