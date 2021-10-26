Roboze announces circular economy program for 2022
3D printer maker’s project to recycle waste material and 3D printed parts from customers.
“3D printing technology can be one of the solutions to combat CO2 emissions, reducing transport and producing just-in-time and on-demand. But if we don’t take serious actions and continue to generate plastic waste, then we will only become part of the problem,” said Roboze founder and CEO, Alessio Lorusso. “At Roboze, we don’t want to be part of the problem, but we want to be precursors of the solution. Our circular economy model will create zero waste and will represent and deliver the solution.”
Besides its line of fused-filament-fabrication 3D printers, Roboze is known for its ‘superpolymer’ ultra-rigid thermoplastics and its Roboze Distributed Manufacturing concept. This model involves specialized 3D printing centers distributed globally, which produce parts near the point-of-use to reduce transportation costs and warehouse inventory.
