Design Engineering

Roboze announces circular economy program for 2022

3D printer maker’s project to recycle waste material and 3D printed parts from customers.

October 25, 2021   by DE staff


Additive Manufacturing
Sustainability

(Photo credit: Roboze)

3D printer manufacturer, Roboze, announced it will initiate a circular economy program, starting January 2022, that will allow customers to return waste material and 3D printed parts to produce new material. The company says the recycled build material will be less expensive than the original.

“3D printing technology can be one of the solutions to combat CO2 emissions, reducing transport and producing just-in-time and on-demand. But if we don’t take serious actions and continue to generate plastic waste, then we will only become part of the problem,” said Roboze founder and CEO, Alessio Lorusso. “At Roboze, we don’t want to be part of the problem, but we want to be precursors of the solution. Our circular economy model will create zero waste and will represent and deliver the solution.”

Besides its line of fused-filament-fabrication 3D printers, Roboze is known for its ‘superpolymer’ ultra-rigid thermoplastics and its Roboze Distributed Manufacturing concept. This model involves specialized 3D printing centers distributed globally, which produce parts near the point-of-use to reduce transportation costs and warehouse inventory.
www.roboze.com

Advertisement

Print this page

Related Stories
Royal Mint partners with Canadian firm to extract gold from e-waste
NGen, NRC IRAP program provides no cost 3D printing demo for Canadian SMEs
Canadian economy clocks worst year on record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*