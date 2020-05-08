Rockwell acquires Kalypso and ASEM, S.p.A
Automation giant broadens digital transformation capabilities with addition of IIoT-focused firms.0
Kalypso is a software delivery and consulting firm specializing in the digital evolution of industrial companies with a client base in life sciences, consumer products and industrial high-tech. The consulting firm will join Rockwell’s Control Products & Solutions business segment.
ASEM, S.p.A is a provider of digital automation technologies, including Industrial PCs, HMI hardware and software, remote access capabilities and secure IIoT gateways and will join Rockwell’s Control & Visualization segment.
