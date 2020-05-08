Rockwell acquires Kalypso and ASEM, S.p.A

Rockwell Automation announced the completion of two acquisition of two firms in the IIoT space: U.S.-based Kalypso and Italy’s ASEM, S.p.A.

Kalypso is a software delivery and consulting firm specializing in the digital evolution of industrial companies with a client base in life sciences, consumer products and industrial high-tech. The consulting firm will join Rockwell’s Control Products & Solutions business segment.

ASEM, S.p.A is a provider of digital automation technologies, including Industrial PCs, HMI hardware and software, remote access capabilities and secure IIoT gateways and will join Rockwell’s Control & Visualization segment.

https://kalypso.com

http://www.asem.it

www.rockwellautomation.com