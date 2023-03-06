Rockwell acquires Knowledge Lens

Rockwell Automation announced that it acquired Knowledge Lens, which the company describes as a services and solutions provider delivering business insights by combining digital technologies with data science, AI and engineering expertise. Rockwell says the India-based company will join its digital services business, Kalypso, to expand Rockwell’s digital transformation capabilities.

“Data offers enormous advantages for those manufacturers able to harness its full potential. But for many, only a fraction of the data generated by their plants and in their supply chains is ever used,” said Rockwell’s senior vice president of Lifecycle Services segment, Frank Kulaszewicz. “The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses.”

www.knowledgelens.com