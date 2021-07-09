Rockwell acquires Plex Systems to expand its industrial cloud offering

Rockwell Automation announced it will acquire Plex Systems, the cloud-native smart manufacturing platform for $2.22 billion in cash. According to the company, Plex offers the only single-instance, multi-tenant SaaS manufacturing platform operating at scale, including advanced manufacturing execution systems, quality, and supply chain management capabilities. The service currently has more than 700 customers and manages more than 8 billion transactions per day.

“Rockwell believes in the power of data and technology to transform manufacturing and industrial operations,” said Brian Shepherd, senior vice president, Software and Control, for Rockwell Automation. “Together with the advanced asset maintenance and management capabilities provided by our recent Fiix acquisition, Rockwell will have a strong portfolio of cloud-native solutions for our customers’ production systems upon completion of the Plex acquisition.”

Plex and more than 500 its employees will join Rockwell’s Software and Control segment which provides hardware and software for the design, operation and maintenance of production automation and management systems. The acquisition is expected to close in Rockwell’s fourth quarter.

