Rockwell Automation to acquire Clearpath Robotics

Rockwell Automation announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kitchener-based Clearpath Robotics Inc. Founded in 2009, Clearpath got its start offering robotics technology to global research and development markets.

In 2015, it launched its OTTO Motors Division which produces Clearpath’s AMRs and fleet management and navigation software. According to Rockwell, the addition of OTTO Motors’ AMR products will allow it to create a complete portfolio of advanced material handling solutions.

Paired with data from Rockwell’s offerings, Clearpath’s AMRs will be harnessed by AI-powered Software as a Service information management applications, such as Rockwell’s Plex and Fiix businesses. With this, Rockwell says it will deliver a unified solution for manufacturing and amplify Kalypso’s production logistics consulting practice.

“Rockwell and Clearpath together will simplify the difficult and labor-intensive task of moving materials and product through an orchestrated and safe system to optimize operations throughout the entire manufacturing facility,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. “The combination of autonomous robots and PLC-based line control has long been a dream of plant managers in industries as diverse as automotive and consumer packaged goods. With Clearpath, Rockwell is uniquely positioned to make that dream a reality across virtually all discrete and hybrid verticals, optimizing planning, operations, and the workforce.”

According to Rockwell, the acquisition will be funded by proceeds from the sale of its investment in PTC. Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Rockwell’s fiscal year 2024. At close, Clearpath will report to Rockwell’s Intelligent Devices operating segment.

