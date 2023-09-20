Rockwell, Infinitum to develop VFD drive and PCB stator motor combo

Rockwell Automation and Infinitum, creator of the PCB stator-based air core motor, announced an exclusive agreement to jointly develop and distribute a class of high-efficiency, integrated low voltage drive and motor technology.

Under the agreement, Rockwell’s PowerFlex drive technology will be combined with Infinitum’s Aircore EC motor system. According to the companies, the partnership will result in a motor system that is 50% smaller and lighter, uses 66% less copper, and consumes 10% less energy than traditional iron core motors.

In place of the traditional motor stator, composed of laminated iron and large coils of copper wire, Infinitum’s Aircore motors use a PCB-based stator, essentially a thin layered disk composed of FR-4 glass epoxy etched with copper traces. According to Infinitum, the result is a motor that uses 66 percent less copper and with half the weight and size of a traditional motor with the same power rating.

“We’ve long recognized the benefits of Infinitum’s integrated motor and drive system because of its class-leading energy efficiency, sustainability, and ease of operations,” said Barry Elliott, VP and GM of Power Control for Rockwell Automation. “We’re excited about the powerful impact that our new joint solution will have on improving sustainability, energy-efficiency, and productivity for our customers around the world.”

According to Rockwell, the partnership follows from its initial investment in Infinitum’s Series C funding in 2021. The company says the integrated VFD and motors will be available in late 2024 exclusively through Rockwell and its partners.

