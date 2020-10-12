Rockwell, Microsoft expand automation partnership

Rockwell Automation and Microsoft announced a five-year expansion to their partnership to develop integrated solutions to help industrial customers improve digital agility through cloud technology. By combining their respective expertise in the industrial and IT technology, the partners say customer teams will be able to work together more seamlessly.

Specifically, Microsoft and Rockwell say they will deliver edge-to-cloud-based solutions that connect information between development, operations and maintenance teams through a singular data environment. This unified information environment will allow development teams digitally prototype, configure and collaborate, as well as securely access and share data across the organization and with business partners.

“This partnership provides Rockwell Automation and Microsoft customers with a holistic, simple solution for IIoT development and operations and removes data silos that hinder industrial digital transformation initiatives,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “By eliminating a core barrier to automation initiatives, industrial organizations establish a digital thread connecting the entire enterprise, which in turn accelerates innovation, maximizes productivity and optimizes operations.

Currently, organizations can access Rockwell Automation solutions via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with more solutions in development, the company says. The next phase of co-innovation solutions will be available to joint customers of Rockwell Automation and Microsoft customers in Q1 2021.

www.rockwellautomation.com