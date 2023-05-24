Rockwell partners with autonox Robotics

Rockwell Automation and Germany’s autonox Robotics announced a partnership in which Rockwell’s Kinetix motors and drives can be paired with autonox’s line of DELTA and DuoPod robotics in catalog-number-approach. According to the partners, the resulting robots can be programmed and controlled using Logix-based controllers and the Studio 5000 automation system design software, as well as a simplified system architecture.

Made of carbon fiber composites, stainless steels, titanium, aluminum and steel alloys, autonox Robotics DELTA and DuoPod robot mechanics are also available in FDA-compliant materials, with special coatings, IP69K protection class and high-temperature resistant designs.

“Manufacturers everywhere are facing a need to implement automation that is more agile and more intuitive so that their teams can act quickly, and they can realize the full potential of a robotic implementation to optimize their processes,” says Ritchie Logan, global lead, robotics technology partnerships, Rockwell Automation. “By using our unified robot control capability with autonox robots, companies can be better prepared to get the most out of their manufacturing assets today and be ready with flexible solutions that can meet future demands.”

