Sandvik to acquire DWFritz Automation

Sandvik announced it will acquire US-based DWFritz Automation Inc., which builds and supports engineer-to-order high-speed, non-contact metrology solutions and automation systems.

Post acquisition, the company will become part of Sandvik’s metrology division, under the company’s manufacturing and machining solutions business area. Headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, DWFritz has offices in France and China, with 560 employees worldwide and revenues of approximately US$78 million.

With DWFritz Automation, Sandvik says it will expand its metrology offering and take a leading position in in-line metrology, including a broader position in high-speed, high-volume, non-contact inspection and assembly automation. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

