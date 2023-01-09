Schneider, BitSight to partner on OT cybersecurity

Schneider Electric and cyber risk consulting company, BitSight, announced they will partner to develop a global Operational Technology (OT) Risk Identification and Threat Intelligence capability designed to detect OT protocols exposed over the internet and contextualizing them with improved attribution.

The goal of this collaboration is to strengthen industrial security and provide more visibility into industrial infrastructure and Industrial Control System (ICS) devices that may be at risk from a cyber breach.

“Operational Technology systems are often exposed and vulnerable to attackers who can exploit them through connected devices and converging networks,” said Stephen Boyer, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at BitSight. “By partnering with Schneider Electric, we are proactively addressing this downstream risk by expanding our capabilities to better detect customers’ industrial infrastructure and control systems at risk and to help them improve business resilience.”

According to the partners, the capabilities derived through this partnership will provide the data necessary to identify important areas of risk concentration and drive further remediation initiatives. In addition, say the partnership is not an exclusive arrangement; participation is open to all OT vendors willing to share information about their products.

