Schneider Electric, ETAP announce digital twin integration

Schneider Electric and power system design firm, ETAP, announced the integration of EcoStruxure Power Operation with ETAP Operator Training Simulator (eOTS) and ETAP Power System Monitoring & Simulation (PSMS).

According to the companies, the integration allows all EcoStruxure Power Operation systems to connect with ETAP Electrical Digital Twin on a continuous real-time basis. With this connection, operators can create and understand power system behavior during various real-world or plausible operating scenarios. New operating procedures may be designed and validated against contingencies utilizing a EcoStruxure Power Operation HMI without affecting actual operations.

“A lack of power system intelligence can have huge financial impacts,” said Sophie Borgne, SVP Digital Power at Schneider Electric. “The ability to integrate a digital twin with the Power SCADA system is a one-of-a-kind offering that will help companies avoid unplanned outages caused by human error, reduce start-up and commission times, and evaluate operator awareness and readiness.”

According to the companies, the ability to use live system data from EcoStruxure to feed the electrical digital twin significantly reduces system downtime and drives more accurate decision-making. In addition, the connection helps reduce safety exposures, supports operators in developing a valid sequence of procedures under a wide range of conditions and predict system behavior in response to operator actions and events using real-time and archived data.

www.se.comhttps://etap.com