Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure Automation Expert V23

Schneider Electric announced the launch EcoStruxure Automation Expert V23.0 for the Canadian market. According to the company, its industrial automation system represents a new approach to designing, building, operating and maintaining industrial automation systems by enabling automation software to be separated from the hardware.

The company’s universal automation system, built on a common runtime, creates an ecosystem, akin to an app store for automation, where vendors, end users, system integrators and OEMs share a common automation software layer. The technology allows for development of portable and interoperable automation solutions that users can across different hardward brands.

New features in EcoStruxure Automation Expert V23.0 include enhanced integration with AVEVA System Platform to reuse graphics from existing applications, as well as the ability to connect to AVEVA Engineering to import plant design data for automated bulk engineering. It also enables scalable visualization for the enterprise control room by integrating with AVEVA System Platform

V23.0 also integrates a new graphical editor for procedural automation as well as multi-OS compatibility (Linux and Windows) with the EcoStruxure Automation Expert HMI and archive, which allows users to develop similar objects across compatible operating systems

Advertisement

“We’re removing technology barriers by providing freedom for enterprises to break their dependency on proprietary industrial automation systems,” says Hugo Lafontaine, VP, Industrial Automation & EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric Canada. “EcoStruxure Automation Expert is like a user-friendly control panel that allows you to monitor and manage different aspects of industrial operations. We can think of it as a smart system that can communicate with different machines, devices, and sensors in a factory, and help them work together more efficiently.”

www.se.com/ca