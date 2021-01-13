Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure Microgrid in Canada

Schneider Electric announced that its EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution for Small & Medium Buildings is now available in Canada. According to the company, a microgrid is a self-contained electrical network that includes on-site electricity generation and allows facilities to switch between the traditional grid and an independent “island” mode, when grid goes down or electricity prices peak.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution was designed to help organizations manage these distributed energy resources (DERs) across facilities. Features of the solution include:

Grid Connection Management: Provides real-time monitoring of the grid status and manages whether it’s grid-connected or operates in island-mode to ensure continuity of business operations.

Off Grid Mode Preparation: Collects incoming weather information and calculates the probability of a storm to help prepare the energy management system for an island event.

Demand Charge Reduction: Provides control of DERs to reduce site power consumption during peak periods and determines when to consume, produce, or store energy, to help reduce costs.

“The energy landscape is undergoing a massive transformation, and the adoption of renewable energy plays a critical role in helping us offset dependency on the traditional grid and reduce our carbon emissions,” said Pratap Revuru, Director of Microgrid Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, Schneider Electric. “It’s encouraging to see businesses adopt distributed energy resources, but the complexity of these systems can be overwhelming. Our EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution is simple to install and cost-effective, so businesses can focus on getting the most out of their energy management system.”

www.se.com/ca/en/work/solutions/microgrids/