Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure Plant Lean Management

Schneider Electric has launched EcoStruxure Plant Lean Management software that collects and aggregates data across industrial operations to develop key performance indicators (KPIs) for short interval management (SIM) meetings, where shop floor teams review production cycles.

“Digital transformation is not just a technological challenge; it requires a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement,” said Ali Haj Fraj, Senior Vice President for the Digital Factory Line of Business at Schneider Electric. “EcoStruxure Plant Lean Management puts plant and supply chain information in the hands of workers, so they can make the best decisions in real time and boost productivity.”

Schneider says EcoStruxure Plant Lean Management automatically collects IT and OT data in real-time to create KPIs on productivity, service levels, quality, safety, and sustainability with access to on-site or remote data. The platform is deployable on any hardware, integrates with AVEVA Data Hub, a solution that aggregates and stores vast quantities of real-time data generated by Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices.

