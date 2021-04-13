Schneider releases latest version of EcoStruxure Automation Expert

At Hannover Messe 2021, Schneider Electric released version 21.1 of EcoStruxure Automation Expert, the company’s software-centric universal automation system. Universal automation is the world of plug and produce automation software components enabled by the IEC61499 standard.

“EcoStruxure Automation Expert is changing the game for industrial automation and demonstrates Schneider Electric’s commitment to universal automation,” said Fabrice Jadot, Senior Vice President, Next Generation Automation, Schneider Electric. “We continue to invite industrial developers everywhere to create their own software components and solutions based on the IEC61499 standard, which can easily interoperate with EcoStruxure Automation Expert.”

Among 21.1’s advancements, EcoStruxure Automation Expert V21.1 includes enhanced cybersecurity, diagnostics, discovery and commissioning features, as well as expanded libraries and language support.

In addition, the automation software includes improved integration with AVEVA System Platform for supervisory, enterprise SCADA, MES, and IIoT applications. According to the company, a combination of EcoStruxure Automation Expert and AVEVA can reduced engineering efforts by more than 50%.

