Seaspan to return as keynote at DEX Expo in Langley B.C. on April 10

Canadian shipbuilder will discuss workforce growth in a tight labour market and how the company uses automation in its operations.

The Design Engineering Expo (DEX) announced that Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards will return as the keynote presenters for this year’s table-top tradeshow in Langley, B.C. on April 10 to offer more insight into their continuing manufacturing journey.

The Canada shipbuilder’s manager of workforce development, Callum Tio, will discuss frontline leadership, training middle management and how to keep good employees. He will also talk about the company’s plan to address the challenge of growing a workforce in a tight labour market and the performance indicators used to determine their plan’s success.

In addition, Seaspan’s director of manufacturing, Corey Lutes, will talk about how and where the company uses automation and the benefits they have seen in safety, productivity, and quality.

“Last year’s event set a new high for attendance at our DEX show in Langley, and our hope is to build on this again for this year,” said Design Engineering Magazine Publisher and DEX Expo showrunner, Paul Burton. “Given the popularity of Seaspan’s keynote in 2023, we’re thrilled they’ll return in 2024.”

Co-located with The Metalworking & Manufacturing Expo (MME), the DEX shows are a series of one-day tabletop events across Canada that provide an ideal opportunity to engage with automation experts and suppliers in an intimate setting.

In addition to Langley, B.C., DEX 2024 shows are scheduled for Winnipeg on April 30; and Saskatoon on May 28.

