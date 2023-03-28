Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards executives to keynote DEX – B.C. show

Corey Lutes and Dan Southern to speak on the regeneration of shipbuilding on Canada’s west coast.



The Langley, B.C., Design Engineering Expo (DEX) will take place on April 12, 2023. This free, one-day, table-top show is located at Langley Events Centre and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The regional table-top industrial equipment trade show is an opportunity for local manufacturers to meet face-to-face with product and application experts from dozens of suppliers in a relaxed atmosphere.

This year’s keynote features Corey Lutes and Dan Southern, executives from Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards, the country’s long-term shipbuilding partner for the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy.

Lutes, Seaspan’s director of manufacturing, will speak about ship construction and the company’s manufacturing process by sharing its successes and detailing how it’s overcome some recent manufacturing hurdles. Lutes oversees the company’s manufacturing facilities and a team of 300 workers that fabricate everything from precision-cut steel parts to fully outfitted components weighing up to 100 tons.

Southern, Seaspan’s director of workforce development, will talk about the challenges in recruitment, employee training and managing apprentice programs. He is responsible for managing the company’s steep growth in skilled trades recruitment, trades training, and apprenticeship programs.

“Having Corey and Dan join us as our keynote presenters offers our attendees an exclusive, inside look at Seaspan and why they are a leading manufacturer in British Columbia,” said Show Manager Paul Burton. “With Corey’s experience in manufacturing leadership and Dan’s focus on retention, training, and recruitment, this is a can’t-miss presentation for local manufacturers.”

Lutes has an undergraduate degree in civil engineering and master’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of British Columbia. In 2014, following an internship with Seaspan through his master’s program, he was hired by the company as a field engineer before moving into the operations department and taking on increasingly senior roles.

Southern joined Seaspan in 2013 to lead the company’s recruitment process in supporting the exponential growth required after the shipbuilder was awarded the non-combat package of work under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The Design Engineering Expos are co-located with Metalworking & Manufacturing Expos (MME) to maximize the benefits of attending the event. Additional expos are being held in Winnipeg (May 2); Drummondville, Que. (June 7); and Mississauga (September 7).

Visit www.dexexpo.com to register.