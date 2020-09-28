SFU engineers developing a 3D-printed mechanical ventilator
Simon Fraser University researchers say their portable model will cost less than $600.
Presently in the prototype stage, the SFU ventilator features an additively manufactured, origami-inspired tube in place of a traditional bag-valve mask. According to Kim, the design change reduced the overall size of their ventilator and allowed it be portable.
To help develop the prototype, SFU has partnered with Vancouver-based mechanical and electrical engineering design firm, Pantheon Design. When complete, the ventilator prototype will be evaluated by respiratory therapists at Vancouver Coastal Health and then mass produced by Canadian 3D-printer maker, Tinkerine, once the portable ventilator has been tested and certified.
The project is supported by NSERC’s Alliance program.
www.sfu.ca
https://tinkerine.com
https://pantheondesign.ca
Print this page
Leave a Reply