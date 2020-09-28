SFU engineers developing a 3D-printed mechanical ventilator

Researchers at Simon Fraser University have developed a 3D-printed mechanical ventilator in case a second wave of COVID-19 might strain hospital and long-term care home resources. In addition, the team – headed by SFU’s School of Mechatronic Systems Engineering associate professor, Woo Soo Kim – says the portable ventilators could cost less than $600.

Presently in the prototype stage, the SFU ventilator features an additively manufactured, origami-inspired tube in place of a traditional bag-valve mask. According to Kim, the design change reduced the overall size of their ventilator and allowed it be portable.

To help develop the prototype, SFU has partnered with Vancouver-based mechanical and electrical engineering design firm, Pantheon Design. When complete, the ventilator prototype will be evaluated by respiratory therapists at Vancouver Coastal Health and then mass produced by Canadian 3D-printer maker, Tinkerine, once the portable ventilator has been tested and certified.

The project is supported by NSERC’s Alliance program.

