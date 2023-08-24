Shapeways doubles YoY growth in robotics sector

Digital manufacturing company, Shapeways Holdings, Inc., announced it has seen more than 90% year-over-year growth in the robotics sector, driven by customer adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) within their applications.

According to the company, the increase is attributed to business acquired through its Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions offering. For example, the company says it recently expanded an existing multi-year partnership with a robotics firm producing AI-powered robots for healthcare applications. This newly awarded business will help realize 133% year-over-year of revenue growth within the healthcare robotics sector.

In addition, the company also broadened its partnership with a leading robotics manufacturer supporting the industrial supply chain, realizing revenue growth four times higher year-over-year in this sector, Shapeways says.

“The value of digital manufacturing for robotics is immense,” said Aidan O’Sullivan, GM of Enterprise Solutions for Shapeways. “Through our on-demand, scalable approach, we can customize parts, minimize overhead and maximize efficiency. This includes more than additive manufacturing too—our tooling and molding expertise also plays a crucial role—especially for parts with higher volumes.”

