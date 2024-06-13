Siemens invests $14M to expand, modernize Quebec mfg. plant

Siemens Canada is investing approximately $14 million in a multi-phased modernization of its 10,400-square-metre manufacturing facility located in Drummondville, Que., with the aim to optimize overall efficiency and capacity of the plant and position it for future growth.

Plans for the facility, which has been making electrical products for the Canadian market for more than 50 years, include expanded production of made-to-order product lines in response to market demands. Switchboard production, as an example, will see a 50-per-cent volume increase. The modernization project will position the Drummondville factory and its approximately 350 employees for continued success and could result in an increase of up to 15 per cent in jobs by 2027.

“The products manufactured in Drummondville are key components of sustainable infrastructure supporting both buildings and industrial applications,” said Matthias Rebellius, member of the managing board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure. “By investing in modernization and responding to shifting market conditions, we ensure that the factory continues as a significant contributor to developments in domestic infrastructure, especially as the market embraces the opportunities of digital transformation.”

Along with expanded production of made-to-order switchboards, powerpanels and panelboards, the plan also includes improved manufacturing processes, including increased automation and a revised layout of shop floor machinery to improve material flow.

All phases of the modernization and expansion project are expected to be completed in 2027.