Siemens, NVIDIA to develop industrial metaverse

Siemens and NVIDIA announced a partnership that will connect Siemens Xcelerator with NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for 3D design and collaboration to create an industrial metaverse with physics-based digital models.

According to Siemens, its Xcelerator platform connects mechanical, electrical and software domains across the product and production processes and enables the convergence of IT and OT. NVIDIA Omniverse is an AI-enabled, physically simulated and industrial-scale virtual-world engine that enables full-fidelity live digital twins.

According to the companies, this partnership will open the use of digital twins to firms of any size so they can collect real-time performance data, leverage actionable insights from analytics and tackle engineering challenges via visually immersive simulations.

“Photorealistic, physics-based digital twins embedded in the industrial metaverse offer enormous potential to transform our economies and industries by providing a virtual world where people can interact and collaborate to solve real-world problems,” said Siemens President and CEO, Roland Busch.

