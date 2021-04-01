Siemens opens first MindSphere Application Center in Canada

Siemens Canada opened its first Canadian MindSphere Application Center (MAC). According to the company, the MAC, located within Siemens’ Oakville, Ontario headquarters, is the first of its kind in North America to focus on smart energy grids, intelligent buildings and industry digitalization solutions. The company said that, by utilizing AI and analytics, the goal of the MAC is to turn actionable insights and assessments into evidence-based value add for potential full-scale future deployment in Canada.

Pilot solutions, Siemens says, will focus on maximizing operational uptime, optimizing processes, increasing visualization, allowing for predictive and prescriptive analytical solutions, improving asset management and addressing customer efficiency and sustainability goals.

“The MindSphere Application Center will support the digital transformation of the utility, infrastructure and industry in Canada by bringing people and expertise together, harnessing data and testing critical solutions,” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “The center will help to de-risk the innovation process by providing our partners access to experts and technologies to think big in a secure space while exponentially increasing the scale and speed of their solutions.”

