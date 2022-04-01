Siemens opens OT cybersecurity center in New Brunswick

Siemens Canada officially inaugurated its Critical Infrastructure Defense Center (CIDC) in New Brunswick. The center, which is dedicated to critical infrastructure protection (CIP) focused on operations technology (OT), adds to the company’s Cybersecurity Research and Development Center, opened in 2018.

According to Siemens Canada, the team of cyber experts based in Fredericton will support cyber and physical security needs of the local market as well as the rest of Canada, US, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

“With the unprecedented growth in digitalization, cyber-attacks are on the rise,” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “Siemens understands the increasing need for cybersecurity and, as part of this, are pleased to announce the strengthening of our presence in New Brunswick with a Critical Infrastructure Defense Center. This Center will protect critical infrastructure with a focus on operations-based technology.”

The center is located at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park. Siemens’ Fredericton office and global Centre of Competency for Smart Grid technology also reside in Knowledge Park. The Cyber Centre is a multi-tenant building that is level 2 secure and is marketed as Canada’s most advanced networking and internet fiber infrastructure. Currently the company operates five global security hubs and employs 1,300 cybersecurity experts working to secure Siemens’ infrastructure and customers.

