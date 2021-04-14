Siemens, SAP expand partnership

SAP and Siemens Digital Industries Software announced they will expand their partnership to deliver solutions for the Service and Asset Lifecycle.

For its part, Siemens will offer SAP Asset Intelligence Network as well as the company’s Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management package. In turn, SAP will offer Siemens’ Teamcenter software portfolio.

In addition, the companies say they will introduce cloud-based services to help industrial equipment manufacturers increase critical asset operational efficiency, avoid unplanned downtime and shorten design cycles in asset engineering projects.

According to Siemens, their new Siemens solutions are designed to leverage elements of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio of software and services including the Teamcenter portfolio, MindSphere, the industrial IoT as a service and Asset Performance Management solution from Siemens, and the Mendix low-code platform and DataHub, together with SAP Intelligent Asset Management and SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management cloud applications.

“Siemens is helping industrial companies make more confident decisions by closing the loop between IT and OT,” said Cedrik Neike , member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Siemens Digital Industries. “Through this partnership we are enabling a true digital thread that integrates real time operations-based data with virtual product and asset models using components from both Siemens and SAP to provide operational insights.”

