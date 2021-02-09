Design Engineering

Siemens to supply CAD, CAE software to MaRS startups

Partnership looks to accelerate autonomous and connected vehicles development

February 8, 2021   by DE Staff


Automation
Automotive

Solid Edge 2021 integrates with Simcenter’s FloEFD fluid simulation module for thermal analysis.

The CAD software division of Siemens announced it will provide roughly 1,400 Canadian start-up companies with access to the company’s Xcelerator software portfolio. As part of a partnership with Toronto’s MaRS Discovery District, the program is intended to support development of autonomous and connected vehicle technologies, the organizations said.

“Through this partnership with Siemens, we will provide our community with access to a complete autonomous vehicle software platform for complex system design, from ideation through realization,” said Oshoma Momoh, chief technical advisor at MaRS. “This industry-leading technology will help our community to speed innovation in the area of autonomous and connected vehicle development, which is a key focus area for MaRS.”

Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio includes the company’s mid-level 3D CAD modeler, Solid Edge and high-end NX software; Teamcenter PDM and Simcenter CAE simulation, plus Simcenter Prescan for advanced simulation of autonomous systems. Siemens VAR and engineering services company, MayaHTT will provide software deployment and training services.
www.sw.siemens.com
www.marsdd.com

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
Siemens, VSI Labs partner to advance autonomous vehicle development
Siemens announces Innovate for Impact design challenge finalists
IBM, Red Hat launch edge computing solutions for 5G

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*