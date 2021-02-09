Siemens to supply CAD, CAE software to MaRS startups

The CAD software division of Siemens announced it will provide roughly 1,400 Canadian start-up companies with access to the company’s Xcelerator software portfolio. As part of a partnership with Toronto’s MaRS Discovery District, the program is intended to support development of autonomous and connected vehicle technologies, the organizations said.

“Through this partnership with Siemens, we will provide our community with access to a complete autonomous vehicle software platform for complex system design, from ideation through realization,” said Oshoma Momoh, chief technical advisor at MaRS. “This industry-leading technology will help our community to speed innovation in the area of autonomous and connected vehicle development, which is a key focus area for MaRS.”

Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio includes the company’s mid-level 3D CAD modeler, Solid Edge and high-end NX software; Teamcenter PDM and Simcenter CAE simulation, plus Simcenter Prescan for advanced simulation of autonomous systems. Siemens VAR and engineering services company, MayaHTT will provide software deployment and training services.

www.sw.siemens.com

www.marsdd.com