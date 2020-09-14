Siemens, VSI Labs partner to advance autonomous vehicle development

Siemens Digital Industries Software and VSI Labs, a leading researcher of active safety and autonomous vehicle technologies, announced they are partnering to further advance development of self-driving car technology. Through the partnership, Siemens’ PAVE360 platform will be used to create digital twin simulations. The simulations will be used to validate and test all processors, electronics, sensors and systems powering the VSI Labs Capability Demonstrator — an AV development vehicle.

“The primary objective of this partnership is to demonstrate equivalence between Siemens’ industry-leading digital twin technology and a physical platform, thereby increasing confidence in digital twin-based modeling methodologies well in advance of the existence of a physical vehicle,” said Ravi Subramanian, senior vice president, IC Verification, Mentor, a Siemens business. “This collaboration with VSI has the potential to significantly advance the AV space with the creation of a high-fidelity autonomous vehicle digital twin that simulates the interaction and combined power of the most advanced AV components and technologies in the world.”

Siemens’ PAVE360 pre-silicon autonomous validation environment can create digital twins that include automotive hardware and software sub-systems, full vehicle models, fusion of sensor data, traffic flows and the simulation of smart cities through which self-driving cars will ultimately travel.

Siemens and VSI Labs plan to collaborate on multiple engineering projects, beginning with the validation of digital twin technology for systems functionality across the electronics, System-on-Chip (SoC), sensor and mechanical levels of the VSI demonstrator vehicle. Initial phases of this project are focused on SoC functional verification using Mentor‘s Veloce hardware emulation platform.

