SME recognizes 20 successful women in robotics and automation

Smart Manufacturing magazine, produced by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers’ (SME), has published its list of 20 successful female leaders working to broaden the use of robotics and automation in the smart manufacturing market globally.

According to the professional association, the international group of women share a common thread: a heightened awareness of the inherent impact humans exert on our planet, as well as the positive impact that concerted efforts in their various disciplines can have.

“Although we as an industry have miles to go in balancing diversity in manufacturing, those with the knowledge, creativity and drive to raise the level of technology and innovation can achieve success,” said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “This group of women has not only the vision to create new products – and in some cases even new product categories – they also have the technological background and the business acumen to bring them to market and a willingness to teach others the processes necessary to make the next generations successful in our industry.”

Among those honored, Nicole Williams, a thermoplastics composite materials and process manager for Boeing, said joining SME in 2019 and volunteering in industry programs like the FIRST Robotics Competition has helped her encourage young women to develop their STEM knowledge and practical skills.

“My message to girls in FIRST is to get involved early, stay active and embrace every opportunity,” she said. “It’s the hardest fun you’ll ever have!”

The list appears in the Feb. 2021 issue of Smart Manufacturing magazine.

