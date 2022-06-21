SNC-Lavalin acquires Flex Process

SNC-Lavalin announced the completed acquisition of Flex Process, a UK-baseed process engineering, safety and digital simulation company which specializes in the support and transformation of process plants.

Flex Process offers advanced engineering and digital twin expertise to support asset design, improve operational efficiency, optimize asset life and reduce emissions in a number of energy industries, including power and nuclear; as well as industrial sectors such as iron and steel; chemicals; and pharmaceuticals.

The company has worked with SNC-Lavalin on a number of projects including the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority’s Hydrogen-3 Advanced Technology facility, Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in England and an ammonia production plant in the Middle East.

According to SNC-Lavalin, the acquisition will add to its net zero energy capability which sees multidisciplinary services delivered across power and renewables; transmission and distribution; hydrogen; carbon capture and storage; energy storage; and industrial decarbonization.

“As an organization we’re committed to advancing net-zero projects around the world by harnessing data and technology to give our clients more insight and certainty than ever before,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin.

“The acquisition of a highly specialized firm with niche expertise will strengthen this offering, as we look to engineer the future of infrastructure and power generation on a scale appropriate to the challenges our world faces.”

www.flexprocess.co.uk

www.snclavalin.com