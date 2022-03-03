SNC-Lavalin contracted to help design nuclear research facility

SNC-Lavalin subsidiary Candu Energy Inc. announced it has contracted to provide engineering and design services to Eclipse Automation, in support of the development of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’ (CNL) Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC).

Valued at CAD$13 million over the next two years, the contract calls for the design of the structures and foundations for 12 shielded hot cells at the Chalk River, Ontario research laboratory. Once complete, the hot cells will enable post-irradiation examination of small modular reactor (SMR) components and next-generation nuclear fuels. The engineering company says it will also design and develop an active liquid waste management system for the laboratory.

“This important mandate demonstrates our team’s trusted ability to deliver key projects across the entire nuclear lifecycle, including outside the operational nuclear power plant market,” said SNC-Lavalin President, Nuclear, Sandy Taylor. “While we maintain a leading presence in the new reactor builds, reactor maintenance and life extension, and decommissioning and waste management spaces, we are also strongly positioned to provide customized engineering and design solutions for nuclear research laboratories that directly support innovation.

As one of the largest R&D facilities in Canada, the ANMRC is being positioned to make Canada a leader in nuclear science and technological innovation and support its net zero emissions goals.

