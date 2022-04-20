SNC-Lavalin selected to support Darlington turbine generators refurbishment

$20M contract encompasses design, integration engineering to extend plant’s operations to 2055.

Candu Energy Inc. announced it has has been selected to provide integration engineering support to GE Steam Power Canada (GE) for turbine generator refurbishment work on Units 1, 2, and 4 at Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. Running until 2026, the approximately $20 million contract encompasses support during installation, commissioning and closeout work.

As part of the project, the steam turbine generators and associated auxiliary and control systems are being refurbished with technology upgrades. Candu Energy parent company, SNC-Lavalin, will provide design, integration and engineering execution services to GE in the refurbishment of the turbine generators.

Located in the Durham Region, OPG’s Darlington Station is a four-unit facility responsible for generating over 20% of Ontario’s electricity needs. The Darlington Refurbishment Project and subsequent 30-year extension of station operations are expected to generate roughly $90 billion in economic benefits for Ontario, and create 14,200 jobs per year, the company says.

“This win is an endorsement by the industry that our full lifecycle expertise in nuclear is market-leading,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “This refurbishment work will allow Darlington to supply low-carbon electricity to Ontario for an additional 30 years. As we’ve emphasized in our Engineering Net Zero blueprint, nuclear power must play a key role in Canada to attaining its carbon reduction objectives. Our continued involvement on this project in support of decarbonized energy is well aligned with SNC-Lavalin’s corporate purpose; to engineer a better future for our planet and its people.”

