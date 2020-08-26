SolidCAD expand its presence in Western Canada

Canadian engineering software and services company, SolidCAD, announced the acquisition Fusiontek’s Bluebeam business unit. Located in Edmonton, Fusiontek provides design software and services – including BIM, virtual reality, and collaboration technology – for AEC market in Canada.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Fusiontek’s Bluebeam business unit to SolidCAD,” said Marcus Tateishi, President at SolidCAD. “Our team is ready to support and service their Bluebeam customers with the highest level of expert support, custom professional services, training and product expertise. We will ensure that this transition is both easy and effortless and is dedicated to ensuring that all clients’ Bluebeam needs are exceeded. On behalf of SolidCAD, we are happy to officially welcome our new customers to the family.”

For more than 25 years SolidCAD has operated as a provider of custom professional services and engineering software including Accruent, Autodesk, Bluebeam, Chaos Group, CTC tools, Lumion and Matterport SimpleCloud.

