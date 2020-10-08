SolidCAD releases configuration product, Variant

Canadian Autodesk reseller, SolidCAD, announced the release of an in-house developed application called Variant – a web-based product configurator built on the Autodesk Forge platform. The cloud-based software helps manufacturers streamline their quotation and design-to-manufacturing processes, the company says.

In addition to Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) functionality, which allows users to make product selections within a web interface, the application’s output also includes a 3D viewable model, associated bill of material and sales quotations.

“Many manufactures have aspirations of a product configurator and understand the benefits it will bring to their organization,” says Mark Gartner, national director of manufacturing at SolidCAD. “Many have found that traditional CPQ products come up short, and most Engineer to Order (ETO) products are too expensive for the return on investment. This is the reason we developed Variant.”

According to SolidCAD, Variant integrates into Autodesk Fusion Lifecycle PLM, Autodesk Vault and Inventor’s iLogic feature which allows Variant to provide design variations to users on the web without knowledge of Inventor.

http://solidcad.ca