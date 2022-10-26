SolidXperts expands into Ontario

Quebec-based Solidworks VAR, SolidXperts Inc., announced the company has received official authorization to sell and support Dassault Systèmes’ portfolio of design software in the Ontario region. Founded in 1998 in the Montreal area, SolidXperts has focused on Solidworks for the last 25 years, expanding to four branches across Quebec, New England and now, Ontario. It’s new location is 500 Hood Rd., Suite 100 in Markham, Ontario.

The expansion, the company says, was the collective result of both the acquisition CATIA reseller, AscendBridge, in 2019 and extended negotiations with Dassault to allow SolidXperts to expand its territory beyond Quebec and the north eastern U.S.

In addition to sales and support of Solidworks and the cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SolidXperts says the Ontario office will also offer design consulting, staffing and training, as well as sales of 3D printers – including Markedforged, 3D Builder and Raise3D – and Artec 3D scanners.

SolidXperts, and its sister company, Montreal-based Mecanica Solutions, the longest-running reseller of Dassault Systèmes software (CATIA, ENOVIA, DELMIA) in North America, are subsidiaries of SolidXperience Group.

