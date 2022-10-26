SolidXperts expands into Ontario
Mike McLeodCAD/CAM/CAE
Entrance marks 25-year-old VAR’s expansion beyond Quebec territory.
The expansion, the company says, was the collective result of both the acquisition CATIA reseller, AscendBridge, in 2019 and extended negotiations with Dassault to allow SolidXperts to expand its territory beyond Quebec and the north eastern U.S.
In addition to sales and support of Solidworks and the cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SolidXperts says the Ontario office will also offer design consulting, staffing and training, as well as sales of 3D printers – including Markedforged, 3D Builder and Raise3D – and Artec 3D scanners.
SolidXperts, and its sister company, Montreal-based Mecanica Solutions, the longest-running reseller of Dassault Systèmes software (CATIA, ENOVIA, DELMIA) in North America, are subsidiaries of SolidXperience Group.
www.solidxperts.com
