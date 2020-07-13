Spartan Controls, AltaML announce partnership

Industrial automation firm, Spartan Controls announced a strategic alliance with AltaML to build intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) applications for the process industries in Western Canada. The partnership will combine AltaML’s AI/ML development capability with Spartan’s expertise around industrial processes, automation, optimization, equipment and process reliability, the companies said.

“We are very excited to be working with AltaML to support our customers’ digital transformation,” said Terrance Chmelyk, Vice President, Industry Solutions and Digital Transformation, at Spartan Controls. “This strategic alliance allows us to offer clients unparalleled capability and bench strength in applied artificial intelligence — a proven process for managing a breadth of potential AI use cases from conceptualization to production solution.”

“Data Science is a team sport,” added AltaML co-founder and CEO, Cory Janssen. “Together, we possess the skill set required to implement AI solutions end-to-end including specialties in natural language processing, computer vision, time series data, and deep learning, as well as the requisite domain expertise to make these process industry solutions a reality”

spartancontrols.com

www.altaml.com