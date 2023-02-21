Speakers announced for Advance: Women in Manufacturing 2023 virtual event

Presenters to explore strategies to help women power their journey in Canada’s manufacturing industry.



The agenda is set for the 2023 Advance: Women in Manufacturing virtual event on March 2, and it’s shaping up to be one you don’t want to miss.

Leaders and employees of every level from all types of ethnic backgrounds and with diverse gender identifications will find sessions of interest as we explore the importance of breaking barriers, advancing women into positions of their choice and #EmbracingEquity.

The half-day virtual event, starting at 1 pm ET, will explore strategies to help women power their journey in Canada’s manufacturing industry.

Keynote speaker Jo Ann Dizy, co-founder and CEO of #GrowTogether and of #MovetheDial fame, will kick things off with her presentation on, “How Mentorship and Sponsorship can Move the Dial in your Early Career.”

The first panel discussion of the day will be on “Embrace equity to drive success.” Panelists Erica Lee Garcia, Owner and CEO, Erica Lee Consulting & Professional Services; Alexandra Witt, National Service Manager at Endress+Hauser Canada; and Eva Kwan, PhD Candidate in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Western University will discuss strategies to embrace equity and the role of allies in creating an equitable work environment.

Kristina Cleary, Founder and Chief Leadership Officer, ACCELLE, will lead participants through a workshop on “Own your career: Strategic career navigation and mapping to propel your success.”

After the workshop, join our fireside chat with Linda Trbizan, Senior Vice President, Assembly Operations – Stellantis North America.

Finally, an interactive ‘Ask the Expert’ panel discussion offers you a chance to seek practical solutions for difficult workplace situations that you have experienced. Panelists include Karen Bozynski Wilson, Director of Partnerships, VentureLab; Leslee Wills, Vice President, People & Corporate Affairs, Bimbo Canada; Janet Wardle, President & CEO, MHI Canada Aerospace; and Stephanie Holko, Director of Project Development, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen).

Annex Business Media’s 15 manufacturing media brands have come together to host the event including: Manufacturing AUTOMATION, Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, MRO, EP&T, Canadian Plastics, Canadian Packaging, Design Engineering, Canadian Process Equipment & Control News, PrintAction, Frasers, Process West, Glass Canada, Fenestration Review and Food in Canada.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and thought leaders whose shared goal is to promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian manufacturing.

Register for FREE, and join us on March 2 at 1 pm ET.