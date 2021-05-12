Stantec selected to lead autonomous vehicle program in Las Vegas

Edmonton-based engineering consulting firm, Stantec, announced that it has been selected the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada to lead the implementation of the Las Vegas GoMed Program. Largely funded by the US Department of Transportation, the program is intended to connect downtown Las Vegas with the Las Vegas Medical District (LVMD) via four autonomous shuttles.

Also known as the Automated Circulator and Connected Pedestrian Safety Program, GoMed will also include planning and implementation of connected technologies, traffic and data management, and user software interface design for the project’s 23 smart transit shelters. The on-demand shuttles will deliver patients and staff to and from the LVMD, a 674-acre cluster of hospitals, clinics and the UNLV School of Medicine. According to the company, the GoMed program, when complete, will be one of the first long-term deployments of autonomous shuttles in the world.

“We are delighted to be a partner in this cutting-edge project,” said Kate Jack, Smart Mobility Lead at Stantec. “Las Vegas is leading the way in deploying autonomous vehicles to solve real-world problems, building a more sustainable transportation system for the future. By deploying these shuttles from downtown to the medical district, we are providing a stress-free and accessible mobility solution for patients and staff.”

In addition to GoMed, Stantec’s Smart Mobility practice has been engaged in other projects, including the launch of ACTIVE-AURORA, Canada’s first connected vehicle testbed; Tennessee’s statewide traffic management center upgrade; Tulsa, OK’s Mobility Innovation Strategy; and the engineering behind the Intelligent Transport Systems that enabled autonomous shuttles in Montreal, the first self-driving vehicles on urban public roads in Québec.

