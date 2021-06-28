Stratasys expands GrabCAD ecosystem

Stratasys announced that its GrabCAD Software Partner Program has expanded to six companies. The company’s 3D printing control and preparation software allows engineers and designer to 3D print directly from a CAD application instead of exporting to an STL file.

By joining the program, software partners gain access to the GrabCAD SDK package, which includes a set of application programming interfaces, documentation and code samples so developers can program a two-way connection between Stratasys FDM 3D printers and enterprise software applications.

According to Stratasys, its Software Partner Program began in December with three initial partners, but has grown to include companies like IndusIntel and Vistory. IndusIntel’s MachineScope software provides advanced operations analytics, while Vistory’s MainChain application uses private blockchain technology to certify part integrity and traceability.

The most recent addition to the program, Teton Simulation, used the GrabCAD DFAM Software Development Kit to adapt its additive manufacturing software to Stratasys’ platform. The Laramie, Wyo.-based company’s SmartSlice application will be released as a plug-in to GrabCAD Print workflow software to make it easy to perform validation and optimization of print parameters for FDM 3D printing.

Current SDKs include the GrabCAD Printer Connectivity SDK; GrabCAD DFAM SDK (expected availability later this year); and the GrabCAD PLM SDK. Stratasys says it plans to provide SDK support for additional Stratasys 3D printing technologies in the future.

www.tetonsim.com

www.stratasys.com