Study: Operator panel market to bounce back from pandemic

According to an Arc Advisory Group report, the operator panels market is expected to bounce back in 2021 with a double-digit year-over-year growth. Acceleration in the segment follows a single digit percent decline in 2020 due to the detrimental impact of the pandemic. The five year forecast anticipates growth will cool to single digits YoY during the rest of the forecast period.

The industry research firm says the driving force behind the growth is the on-going digitalization of the automation business. Both human-machine interface (HMI) hardware and associated software and services are expanding with the increasing collection and availability of data, due to technologies such as Industrial IoT and the Edge.

According to the report, the operator panel market is dominated by Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric and Mitsubishi Electric. Overall, ARC analysis suggests that broad automation portfolios clearly enable suppliers to garner defensible leadership positions.

