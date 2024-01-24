Synopsys to acquire Ansys

EDA firm says says addition of Ansys’ CEA software will enhance its “silicon-to-systems” strategy.

Semiconductor EDA software firm, Synopsys, announced it will acquire engineering simulation software maker, Ansys, for approximately $35 billion in cash and common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share.

According to Synopsys, combining its semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys’ simulation and analysis software is in-line with the company’s silicon-to-systems strategy. In addition, the company says the two share complementary markets. Combining their software will provide an integrated software to address customers’ most difficult design challenges.

The combined company also says it expects to achieve approximately $400 million of run-rate cost synergies by year three post-closing, growing to more than approximately $1 billion annually in the longer-term.

“By joining forces with Synopsys, we will amplify our joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation,” said Ansys President and CEO, Ajei Gopal. “This transformative combination brings together each company’s highly complementary capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today’s engineers and give them unprecedented insight into the performance of their products.”

Advertisement

Synopsys anticipates the transaction to close in the first half of 2025, subject to approval by Ansys shareholders, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

www.synopsys.com

www.ansys.com