Telus partners with EV charger producer Flo to provide real time data

Canadian telecom company’s IoT platform to provide real-time visibility of 60,000 chargers in Canada and the U.S.

QUEBEC – Telus Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help improve reliability as adoption of clean vehicle technology is expected to ramp up.

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says Flo will use its internet of things connectivity platform to provide real-time visibility on at least 60,000 chargers in Canada and the U.S. over the next five years.

That will allow Flo to monitor public and commercial charging stations, using data it receives to conduct diagnostics remotely and provide support when the products aren’t working as they’re supposed to.

Flo says its charger network is functional about 98 per cent of the time, while Telus says its network is 99.99 per cent reliable.

Advertisement

Telus vice-president of commercial sales for Quebec and Atlantic Ali Barakat says that with all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada required to be zero-emission by 2035, the company is aiming to support the development of critical infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Telus announced a partnership with Australian electric vehicle charging company Jolt to install up to 5,000 public fast chargers across Canada, running on the company’s network.

www.flo.com

www.telus.com