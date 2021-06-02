There is only one Design Engineering in Canada

Design Engineering

It has come to our attention that an organization called ARDA has been soliciting researchers to pay a fee for publication in their journal (The Design Engineering Journal) with purported offices in Toronto. There has been some confusion between this journal and our brand, Design Engineering.

It also appears that this organization, or those claiming to represent it, are using our legal ISSN publication number (0011-9342). Design Engineering is a media brand owned and operated by Annex Business Media, with offices in Toronto and Simcoe, ON. We NEVER charge for publication of research articles, nor do we have offices or partners based outside of Canada.

