Toronto design firm develops re-usable, 3D-printed and customized face mask

LuxMea Studio has developed a 3D printed filtered face mask that’s customized to the wearer, the Toronto and Boston-based design studio says. Using a combination of AI and generative design tools, the company’s Nuo 3D Mask can be tailored to fit any face from a series of basic measurements. The re-usable N95 grade mask would then be 3D printed by partner Shapeways and shipped to customers. To date, the mask design has raised nearly CAD$345,00 from approximately 1,500 backers through crowd-sourcing efforts on Indiegogo and Kickstarter.

Unlike some standard cloth or fabric-based masks, LuxMea says the Nuo 3D Mask, due to its bespoke design, is comfortable, lightweight and doesn’t steam up glasses. The mask’s re-usable plastic shell holds a replaceable four-layer filter that meets the N95 standard (95% of particles at 0.3 micron). The company says it’s working with U.S. manufacturers to supply replacement filters.

To order, users input face measurements, such as distance between the eyes, face width, and nose width. From there, the company’s A.I. driven software then designs a model that conforms to users’ specific dimensions.

Currently, LuxMea says it’s testing their products at the University of Toronto and working with Health Canada and the FDA to get Emergency Use Authorization so the masks can be used by healthcare workers. According to the company’s Indiegogo project page, the masks will begin shipping to early supporters in June with general delivery to begin in July.

www.luxmea.co