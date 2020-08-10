Design Engineering

Toronto’s Solaris acquires Jetbrain to expand healthcare robotics offering

Deal adds delivery and patient experience robots to Solaris’ Lytbot disinfection robot line.

Solaris Lytbot is currently being used by hospitals across North America in the battle against COVID-19. (Photo credit: Solaris Disinfection Inc.)

Mississauga-based Solaris Disinfection Inc., makers of the Lytbot automated disinfection system has acquired India’s Jetbrain Robotics. Jetbrain products include delivery robots that feature a secure and traceable chain of custody for medicines and blood products, as well as patient experience robots and UV disinfection robots.

According to the company, the addition of Jetbrain’s team enhances Solaris’s expertise in healthcare robotics while extending its offering from whole room disinfection to automated delivery, logistics, and ultimately patient experience.

“With its growing market position and extensive distribution network, Solaris is well-positioned to help us further develop and deploy our technologies while continuing to support our mission of improving healthcare using cutting edge AMR technologies across a broad spectrum of use cases,” said Ajay Vishnu, Founder & CEO of Jetbrain Robotics, who assumes the role of CTO in the merged entity.

Since 2017, Solaris has conducted research on the effectiveness of its pulsed UV technology against communicable human respiratory viruses like novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) with outcomes proving its ability to eradicate +99% of such pathogens in as little as 10 seconds.
www.solarislyt.com
https://jetbrain.ai/

