TRUMPF to qualify Equispheres AM metal powders
Ottawa-based material science company says its aluminum powders print three to five times faster than traditional build material.
Once the qualification process is complete, TRUMPF says Equispheres will be recognized as one of its recommended powder suppliers and the materials will be supported by applications engineers at both Equispheres and TRUMPF.
“Equispheres’ powders have the potential to support faster build rates than some other aluminum feedstocks,” says Severin Luzius, Head of Application, Materials and Consulting AM at TRUMPF. “To help our 3D printing customers reduce part costs and make the move into mass production, we are developing optimized processing parameters for Equispheres’ high-quality metal powders.”
According to Equispheres, third-party testing has demonstrated that its high-performance aluminum powders can print three to five times faster than traditional powders and achieve part cost reductions of 50%. In addition to TRUMPE, the company says it is working with companies in the automotive, aerospace and defense sectors to qualify its materials for industrial applications.
https://equispheres.com
www.trumpf.com
